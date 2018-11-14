Jones warns Ngāti Hine over taxpayer-funded blunder

By no means is it roadside gossip- the Minister of Forestry is not happy with the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust after a forestry blunder costing the taxpayer $160,000.

"I'm not happy about it but these are things that cannot be avoided," says Forestry Minister Shane Jones.

Northland's Pukeatua Pā was set aside by the trust but was found to be unsuitable to sustain trees reserved under the government's One Billion Trees project.

Only 191,000 pine seedlings were planted out of the 1.2 million ordered. Half of the unplanted remainder were divided to other community initiatives, the other half- to the value of $160,000- mulched.

The chair of Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust is owning up to the blunder.

"I am at fault. I am the chairman of Ngāti Hine Forestry, there is no need to go looking elsewhere to find who is at fault- I am the chairman," says Pita Tipene today.

The $32mil joint venture with the Crown means Ngāti Hine Forestry can now plant about 3,600ha with pine and about 500ha with mānuka.

"I'm not going to let this small pest deviate from the greater collaborative efforts between the Crown and Ngāti Hine," says Jones, "But let this be a warning to them- they said they would clear and prepare the land. This shows they've said one thing, yet haven't followed through."

The initiative with Ngāti Hine Forestry is scheduled to return $63mil to the Crown.

"We can't be scared of taking action in fear of fault because through fault you learn of what not to do, for the betterment of yourself and those that will follow you," says Tipene.

Tipene has acknowledged correct procedure will be followed to ensure planting next season.