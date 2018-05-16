Joelle King dominates at British Squash Open

New Zealand squash pro Joelle King has beaten fellow Kiwi Amanda Landers-Murphy at the British Squash Open this morning.

It was a quick-fire match between the pair, who recently won gold together at the Commonwealth Games in the women's doubles event.

During the match, King was in complete control as she dominated the court to overcome her component to an 11-3, 11-6, 11-7 defeat in just 23 minutes.

"It's a far cry from last year when I lost the first round," says King.

“Obviously it's tough playing one of my best friends on tour and someone from my home country, but you just have to put that to one side and just go out there and both try and play your best squash”.

King says the pair had stayed together in Briston for two weeks leading up to the competition.

“So we spend a lot of time together and it's always tough to play someone that you are close to but everyone is professional and whether you are friends or not you play to win".

King will now face Wales' Tesni Evans in the next round on Friday morning.

"For New Zealanders, the British Open is probably one of the most prestigious events that they know of because of Dame Susan and so there is a lot of following back home and hopefully we can have a good week."