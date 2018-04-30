James Rolleston's first film role since accident

Kiwi star James Rolleston has returned to the big screen for the first time since his life-changing car accident in 2016, to star in the new comedy The Breaker Upperers.

The film is about two romance cynics running a break-up business for unhappy couples and was written and directed by lead-actors Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami.

Rolleston says he really enjoyed playing the role of Jordan.

“He’s a naive guy with a very big heart. He finds himself in a sticky situation where he wanted to break up with his girlfriend, played by Ana Scotney. So he seeks out the help of Jackie and Madeleine’s characters who run a business breaking up couples for money which is quite funny,” he tells Te Kāea.

Rolleston is well-known for his major role in the movies Boy and Pork Pie.

“Just being back on set, being back in this environment, being around familiar faces, people I’ve worked with before – it was awesome. Just such a fun film to come back to”.

Local talent including Carthew Neal, Ainsley Gardiner and Georgina Conder produced the film under the Piki and Miss Conception Films banner with Taika Waititi as an executive producer.