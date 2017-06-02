Iwi named as finalists for environmental awards

The Green Ribbon Awards have recognised the outstanding contributions by iwi to protect and manage New Zealand’s environment.

The following Māori initiatives that are finalists for the Green Ribbon Awards, which will take place Thursday June 8 at parliament.

Para Kore Marae Inc

Para Kore is a community Māori organisation which educates and trains marae about how to minimise waste. It has been nominated for the kaitiaki leadership award which recognises outstanding kaitiaki leadership and commitment to empowering iwi/hapū/whanau to take action to restore or sustain the mauri of te taiao.

First set up in 2009 as a pilot project under the Xtreme Waste movement in Raglan, Para Kore has expanded from an initial three marae to reach about 180 marae, kura, kohanga reo, community organisations and Māori events across 13 regions.

Together they have diverted more than 172 tonnes of waste from landfills.

A team of 11 kaiārahi Para Kore (waste advisors) deliver the programme in their regions, signing agreements with marae and helping to write policies, auditing waste, providing bins and signage, running workshops and evaluating the results.

Jacqui Forbes, Kaihautū Matua for Para Kore says, “In its simplest form it is Kaitiakitanga in practice, caring for Ranginui and Papatūānuku.

Through recycling and composting at the marae, we can ensure that not everything ends up in landfill. We all know that landfills are expensive to operate and are environmentally problematic. As Māori, we have a strong connection with the whenua, with Papatūānuku, and it is important that we look after our environment.”

Taranaki Mounga Project Ltd

This project is a finalist in the ‘philanthropy and partnership’ category, which recognises the important role that partnerships and philanthropy play in helping achieve environment and conservation outcomes.

A unique partnership between iwi and the community as well as corporate and government agencies, this project aims to restore the ecological vitality of Taranaki Mounga.

The project, under the partnership of the eight Taranaki iwi, Department of Conservation and the NEXT Foundation, began in April 2016 with the aim of restoring the ecological resilience of the mountain and inspiring other communities to do the same.

The focus is on securing the Mounga against animal and weed pests, including eradicating goats, restoring lost species and strengthening existing populations of threatened species, creating a halo, and building community support, education and health.

Hemi Sundgren, Iwi representative on Taranaki Mounga board says, “I think the collaboration, between DOC Te Papa Atawhai, iwi, and the NEXT Foundation and our other founding sponsors is really critical to the success of such a project, because having broader community involvement means we are all taking on a responsibility to bring life back to our mountain, to our tupuna,”

Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu

Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu has been nominated for the kaitiaki leadership award which recognises outstanding kaitiaki leadership and commitment to empowering iwi/hapū/whanau to take action to restore or sustain the mauri of te taiao.

Lake Waiporohita on the Karikari Peninsula is a fragile lake classified as being of outstanding ecological value and now faced with multiple challenges threatening water quality and biodiversity.

Ngāti Kahu have a particularly strong whakapapa to this lake, with experiences of the lake water healing disease, the presence of a taniwha and energy line connections between the lake and the realm of Tangaroa.

The iwi and its two marae have been working with Northland Regional Council, the Department of Conservation and Landcorp’s Rangiputa Station on restoration of the lake.

“Fragile dune lakes such as Waiporohita are under multiple stresses, including nutrient runoff and invasive pest fish and water weeds, which can only be overcome through collective and ongoing community action, such as our partnership is showing,” says Anahera Herbert-Graves, Chief Executive Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu.

Initial work during 2016 has determined appropriate fencing set-back to allow for riparian planting, the creation of a weir to settle sediment and nutrient coming from the farm drain, the removal from the lake margins of non-native tree species and a bollard and boulder barrier to stop entry to the lake by vehicles and boats.

It is intended that lake weeds and algae, nutrient and biosecurity issues, and geese control will also be targeted.

Educational signage and a thorough media campaign has promoted cooperation from the wider community.

Meanwhile, a native plant nursery has grown 3000 eco-sourced plant species for riparian and lake margin in-fill planting.

All decision-making has come from iwi, with the agencies offering technical guidance. Te Ao Māori, the Māori world-view, has enriched the process greatly. Gentle leadership and sharing of cultural motivators by mana whenua iwi has also permeated the wider culture.

Stock access is now under control with new fences and the weir is halting sediment inflows with riparian planting underway and a media campaign raising awareness about vehicles in lakes.

Whangawehi Catchment Management Group

The Whangawehi Catchment Management Group has been nominated for the Caring for our water award which recognises efficient water use, actions to improve water quality and restore freshwater biodiversity, and projects that protect and conserve water.

This project is an outstanding example of how an entire community can work together to make a real difference in the water quality of their local waterways.

In July 2010, the Mahia community became concerned about the potential effects of a new waste water system and other land uses on the water quality of the Whangawehi stream, the estuary and the marine ecosystems outside the river mouth, which are all traditional food sources.

Kathleen Mato, from Tuahuru Marae, first had the vision of a new way to better protect their sacred river. Her first challenge was to convince her own people and other marae to become more proactive in working with local councils and landowners on conservation work around the waterway.

The group became a catalyst in raising awareness among all Whangawehi land users of the impact of their activities on water quality. A number of agreements were signed between stakeholders, including local authorities, agencies, iwi and farmers and the Whangawehi Catchment Management Group (Incorporated Society) was created.

Their efforts have paid off. The stream is now fenced off on 7.5 km, 42 ha of riparian margins have been planted with 136 000 native trees, 5 ha of native bush have also been retired and debris dams have been built to retain silt and build up the stream beds.

The community realised that the return of the wildlife wouldn’t occur without serious pest control measures. The community and landowners now manage a large network of traps which reduce pest pressure. This programme is well established and birds are already returning.

Significant improvements in water quality have been measured by the water and fish monitoring team and the Regional Council water monitoring at the estuary. The Hawkes Bay Regional Council’s recreational status of the stream has improved by 15%.

Since the spawning site for whitebait was fenced off, significant schools have been observed in the headwaters. The endangered long fin eel population is also now more abundant and varied.

This collaborative approach with strong marae leadership, huge community commitment, strong landowner buy-in and a high level of support from agencies has allowed the group to successfully make a real difference in improving water quality.

As their mission statement says: “Ki te ora te wai Ka ora ai te katoa: If the water is healthy, everything will survive.”

Other finalist projects also involving local iwi included Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society, Gisborne District Council, Xtreme Zero Waste, Coastal Restoration Trust, and Whaingaroa Harbour Care.