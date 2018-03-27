Iwi community justice panels celebrated

Police are celebrating Iwi Community Justice Panels alongside Police Minister Stuart Nash and Iwi Leaders at Parliament Grand Hall this evening.

Participants referred to Iwi Community Panels engage in a restorative justice approach that enables them to look at what is influencing them to commit a crime.

The panel offers a range of solutions and options to get a better understanding of what drives their behaviour.

The overall aim, shared by Police and by Iwi, is to reduce the number of Māori entering the criminal justice system and, to redirect them to achieve their full potential.

