IPCA finds police didn't respond urgently enough to 111 calls

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police didn’t respond urgently enough to 111 calls made by a woman in Omapere in 2015 who was eventually stabbed by her mentally ill son.

The woman contacted 111 twice to ask for help with her son who stabbed her before Police arrived. The woman’s daughter called 111 a third time and police say a unit attended immediately.

The woman was taken to hospital by helicopter after the incident and survived. However, IPCA Chair, Judge Sir David Carruthers says, “Police underestimated the woman’s concerns and did not respond to the first or second 111 calls with enough urgency.”

Superintendent Dave Trappitt, National Manager: Communication Centres responded to the report saying, "We agree with the Authority’s findings that Police underestimated the woman’s situation from the first two calls. We should have acted with greater urgency and should not have delayed our response,”

According to the IPCA the woman initially called 111 at about 6am and reported to Police that her son, who had a history of serious mental health problems and was known to Police, was behaving erratically and had pushed her.

Police put the event ‘on hold’ until a pre-existing Mental Health Crisis Team appointment took place at 10am.

At 10.43am, the woman called 111 again and told Police she feared for her safety and did not want her son to stay in the house.

The report says Police told the woman that officers would attend when a unit became available. The Police Northern Communications Centre (NorthComms) dispatcher notified two officers who were in Omapere at the time, and they agreed to attend after they had completed their enquiries on an unrelated matter.

Police received a third call at 11.15am, reporting the woman had been stabbed by her son.

Superintendent Trappitt says, "Police have sincerely apologised to the victim for the way in which we responded to her calls. We accept this report’s findings have learnt some valuable lessons from the incident,”

The Authority found that Police should have attended the incident after the first 111 call, due to the woman’s concerns for her and her family’s safety.

It says the NorthComms dispatcher should have passed on all of the relevant information from the 111 call to the field supervisor before they decided it was unnecessary to dispatch the on-call officer to attend the incident. Additionally, Police should not have closed the event without advising her of their decision not to attend.

Police say several steps have been taken since this event, including a full review of the incident from the perspective of policy practice and procedures.

Communication Centres have also reviewed and updated their standard operating practices requiring constant risk assessment of events under action.

There is also ongoing work to ensure Police and mental health services across New Zealand co-ordinate their response to the community.

A District Court judge found that the man was legally insane when the stabbing occurred.

He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.