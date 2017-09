The most powerful hurricane to ever be recorded over the Atlantic has made landfall and caused extensive damage throughout the Carribean.

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 5 last night.

The Carribean Islands, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Cuba have been hit hard with winds reaching up to 185km/hr.

International media are reporting that three people have died so far and evacuations are underway in Miami and Florida as people hunker down for the storm.