Humid weather on the way

High humidity, heavy rain and hot temperatures are forecast this week as tropical air streams down over the North Island, MetService says.

Heavy rain warnings are currently in force for the upper North Island through to Friday morning, with more heavy rain expected on Monday.

Meteorologist Tom Adams says, “Tropical air frequently journeys south to our shores, but it is unusual for it to stick around so long,”

“The reason is a blocking high east of the country – similar to the blocking high that sat over New Zealand for much of November and early December, leading to prolonged dry weather. However, the high being to the east of New Zealand means the country sees persistent northerly winds dragging down humid tropical air, rather than fending it off.”

Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel Peninsula and northern Taranaki are expected to bear the brunt of the heavy rain, with over 100mm expected to accumulate. Localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour are also expected.

The weekend will also see cloud and patchy rain, especially about the hills, before the rain intensifies on Monday with possible heavy falls for the upper North Island and the West Coast.

MetService says that although heavy rain does briefly cool the air, in general temperatures it will be warm and sticky through the weekend. Temperatures in several towns across both Islands are expected to top 30 degrees.



Rain eases off by Wednesday next week, and settled weather resumes with high pressure shifting back over the country.



