How the govt plans to plant one billion trees

The government has renamed the forestry service Te Uru Rākau and has promised to deliver thousands of jobs to the regions. However, National has raised questions over how the service plans to plant one billion trees over the next 10 years.

The government says it plans to keep a record of every tree planted through an online tree counter.

$15mil has also been allocated to set up the service and a ministerial advisory group has been established to provide advice on how to meet New Zealand's forestry goals.

Forestry is the country's third largest export earner with an annual gross income of around $5bil.

The old forestry service was disestablished in 1987 and conomic Development Minister Shane Jones says in recent years the industry has experienced a decline.

The government also says Māori who want to use their land for forestry can do so by establishing closer partnerships with the government.