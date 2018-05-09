House of Shem founder Carl Perkins has passed away

House of Shem leader and apostle of the Ratana Church, Carl Perkins has passed away due to bowel cancer.

Tributes flowed on Facebook for the renowned musician who established the chart-topping reggae band with his sons.

The band produced three albums, achieving success with the single 'Island Inspiration' which sat at No.1 for 13 weeks.

More recently they collaborated with other reggae artists on a remake of the Herbs' classic, Sensitive to a Smile, which reached No.2 on the charts for two weeks.