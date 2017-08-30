Hinewehi Mohi to join Te Māngai Pāho Board

Well known singer, songwriter, television producer and Māori language advocate, Hinewehi Mohi, will soon be the newest member of the board of Te Māngai Pāho.

Board Chair, Dr Eruera Tarena, says he is very pleased with this appointment which he believes makes a timely and valuable addition to the board.

Dr Tarena says, “Hinewehi brings an industry perspective to the governance of our agency. Her drive, energy, her networks and career in music and television production combine in a skill set that complements the broad capabilities already represented on the board. Hinewehi joins us at a very important stage in the development of a new sector wide collective impact approach to Māori language revitalization.”

Mohi is the first new member to the board appointed by the Minister for Māori Development on the nomination of Te Mātāwai, the new Māori language entity established by the Māori Language Act 2016.

Mohi has been dazzling audiences in New Zealand and abroad since her first Oceania album in 1999. That year she is also remembered for singing the Māori language version of the national anthem at the Rugby World Cup in Twickenham.

She is the owner and director of television production company Raukatauri Productions Ltd. She has been a devoted supporter of the disabled, having established Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre following the birth of her daughter with cerebral palsy.