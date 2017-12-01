Healthy Homes Guarantee Act a huge leap forward for public health - Phil Twyford

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phill Twyford says every New Zealander deserves to live in a warm healthy home, and the Health Homes Guarantee Act will help make that happen.

Mr. Twyford says, “When people are homeless it strips them of their dignity and hope. When families move from place to place because they cannot find somewhere to settle, it takes a terrible toll on them, especially the kids. When people find no alternative to living in cold damp rentals the inevitable sickness shortens their lives.”

Many landlords look after their properties, however, due to the lack of legal standards, some rentals are currently not fit to live in. Thousands of children are taken to hospital every year due to the diseases and illnesses caught while living in cold, damp homes and poor housing conditions, some of which don’t make it out the other end.

“The passing of the Healthy Homes Guarantee Act is a huge leap forward for public health and is another one of the Labour-led Government’s 100 Day promises kept,” says Mr. Twyford.

He says his vision is for a community of housing providers and advocates working alongside government where everyone can benefit from the innovation and diversity the community sector brings and not for a market where community housing organizations compete for subsidies.

“I want those communities to benefit from the range of housing types, tenures, price brackets and services that the community housing providers can deliver – and that the Government and private sector often struggle with.”

The government is committed to developing an NZ Strategy to end homelessness once and for all. Mr. Twyford says they plan to build affordable homes and public housing wherever is possible with the help of Kiwibuild, who are set to build 100,000 affordable homes for first time home buyers with half being in Auckland.

He says, “In building 100,000 houses, re-inventing state housing, and building dozens of thriving modern communities around New Zealand, it will change the face of our towns and cities. It will create the conditions for our people to thrive.”

“If we can restore universal access to secure, warm and dry and affordable housing for all New Zealanders, we will make this country even better than it is.”