In Hawai'i, an aviation red alert has been issued after Mount Kilauea erupted yesterday, sending a huge ash cloud 30,00 feet into the air.

Ash smog is floating southwest, prompting an unhealthy air warning in the community of Pahala, 29km from the summit.

Residents have been warned that the worst may not be over and are seeing similarities to the eruption of the same mountain in 1955.