Hang up immediately - avoid phone scams

Hang up immediately!

Police are warning the public to avoid being scammed by hanging up on suspicious phone calls following a number of recent reports of an automated phone scam.

Senior Sergeant Charles Ip says the automated call is in a Chinese accent claiming to be from DHL.

Apparently, the automated call tells the phone user that DHL has goods waiting for them. Then the user is asked to press 9 to talk to somebody to discuss details, that person will ask for personal information.

The recent calls follow a spate of similar scam calls reported last November pretending to be from the Chinese Embassy, in which people were called by a number, seemingly identical to that of the Embassy, and were asked to provide personal information.

Police advise if you are possibly on the receiving end of a spam call:

To hang up immediately

Double-check details first, if it doesn't seem right, be cautious

Look after your personal details, these are very valuable to scammers. They can use your details to take out loans or run up debts if they can.

Be aware of common scams. For example, banks, Immigration New Zealand or Inland Revenue never email, call or text customers to ask for money to be sent using money transfer services.

Remember,

Don't trust anyone who calls you and asks for your financial related information, such as your account details and password.

If you have been targeted by a scam, report it immediately via the Consumer Protection's Scamwatch website, Netsafe also has some helpful information on its website.