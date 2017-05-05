Grapefruit skies by Te Karehana set to debut next month

Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui descendant Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi's debut EP 'The Grapefruit Skies' is set to drop next month. It's a huge milestone in the budding musician's developing career.

From the golden shores of the Hokianga to the bright lights of the Big Apple, Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi's love of soul music has been his driving passion.

After countless hours of writing, rehearsals, and recording, Gardiner-Toi's debut EP, The Grapefruit Skies, is due to drop next month.

Gardiner told Te Kāea, “If you were to tell me two or three years ago that I would be going to the Big Apple to record my songs for my first EP, I wouldn't have believed you. So it's just unreal yet exciting.”

Having recently featured in a rangatahi collective album, Pao Pao Pao Volume One, Gardiner-Toi has already gained a large following in NZ and abroad.

“The reason I'm here is to celebrate the launch our Pao Pao Pao debut album and to stand and entertain the masses in celebration of the debut.”

In 2015, Gardiner-Toi took out the Emerging Artist section of the Māori Music Awards. The album release will mark another milestone in Gardiner-Toi's music career.

A sneak peek feature of the album will be available to the public on May 26 in the form of his soulful single, If Only.