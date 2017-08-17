Google Earth enters Manutuke marae doors

Ngāti Maru descendants have opened the doors of their marae, Te Pahou, in Manutuke to the world.

A virtual tour of Te Pahou Marae in Manutuke is part of ‘This is Home’, a Google Earth project.

It explores how humans have adapted to their landscapes around the world by looking at the most personal of places.

Other locations in the project include Madagascar, Indonesia, Mongolia, Kenya and Peru.

Many of the people who live in these homes represent cultures experiencing rapid change due to external pressures, including many indigenous cultures.

Take a sneak peek at the marae via Google Earth here.