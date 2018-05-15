Funding of $1.9mil to study children of the 21st century

The Government has announced it will restore more than $1.9mil in funding to the Growing Up in New Zealand study, the country’s largest longitudinal study of child development gathering information over time about what it’s like to grow up in the 21st century.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says this means the 6,800 families, who have been part of the study since it began in 2008, can now be invited to participate in the current round of data collection.

“One of the Growing Up study’s unique characteristics is its diversity, and restoring the sample from 2,000 back to its original size will allow for more detailed analysis of different ethnic groups, such as Māori and Pacific peoples.”

Participating children are now eight years old and study interviewers are currently in the field for the eight-year data collection wave.

“Information from the study has provided insights into a diverse range of areas such as paid parental leave, immunisation, family housing and mobility, household safety, participation in Early Childhood Education and pre- and post-natal depression among fathers,” says Sepuloni.

Around 2,000 child interviews have been completed to date and interviews will now continue through the rest of 2018.

