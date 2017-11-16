Full results for the #VNZMAs 2017

Lorde dominated again at this year's event, taking home six Tuis, with Kings and SWIDT also claiming awards.

Some surprises of the night included The Koi Boys taking home the Highest Selling Album award and Israel Starr taking out Best Roots Album.

Here is the full list of winners from this year's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, congratulations!

Best Solo Artist - Lorde

Best Soul & RnB Artist - Ladi6

Best Worship Artist - Curate Music

Highest Selling Album - The Koi Boys

Highest Selling Single - Kings for Don't Worry Bout It

Radio Record Airplay - Kings for Don't Worry Bout It

Best Classical Award - NZTrio

Best Pop Artist - Lorde

Best Hip Hop Artist - SWIDT

Best Electronic Artist - Truth

Best Group - SWIDT

Best Alternative Artist - Aldous Harding

Best Roots Artist - Israel Starr

International Achievement Award - Opetaia Foa'i

International Achievement Award 2 - Lorde

Best Rock Artist - Devilskin

Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist - TEEKS

Single of the Year - Lorde for Green Light

Breakthrough Artist of the Year - Aldous Harding

Legacy Award - Sharon O'Neill

People's Choice Award - Lorde

Album of the Year award - Lorde for Melodrama