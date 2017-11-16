Full results for the #VNZMAs 2017

Lorde dominated again at this year's event, taking home six Tuis, with Kings and SWIDT also claiming awards.
Some surprises of the night included The Koi Boys taking home the Highest Selling Album award and Israel Starr taking out Best Roots Album.
Here is the full list of winners from this year's Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, congratulations!
Best Solo Artist - Lorde
Best Soul & RnB Artist - Ladi6
Best Worship Artist - Curate Music
Highest Selling Album - The Koi Boys
Highest Selling Single - Kings for Don't Worry Bout It
Radio Record Airplay - Kings for Don't Worry Bout It
Best Classical Award - NZTrio
Best Pop Artist - Lorde
Best Hip Hop Artist - SWIDT
Best Electronic Artist - Truth
Best Group - SWIDT
Best Alternative Artist - Aldous Harding
Best Roots Artist - Israel Starr
International Achievement Award - Opetaia Foa'i
International Achievement Award 2 - Lorde
Best Rock Artist - Devilskin
Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist - TEEKS
Single of the Year - Lorde for Green Light
Breakthrough Artist of the Year - Aldous Harding
Legacy Award - Sharon O'Neill
People's Choice Award - Lorde
Album of the Year award - Lorde for Melodrama