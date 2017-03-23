Four people killed after "terrorist incident" in London

Four people have been killed and 20 people injured in what Metropolitan police are calling a “terrorist incident” at Parliament House in London.

Police say the four people confirmed dead are two civilians, a police officer and the alleged attacker.

According to reports, a car rammed pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing into a fence near Parliament.

In a press conference Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said one man exited the car after it crashed and attacked a police officer, stabbing and killing him.

Rowley says the alleged assailant was shot and killed by police and Parliament is in lockdown as they continue investigations. He says police believe there was only one attacker involved.

Prime Minister Theresa May was at Parliament when the attack occurred and was taken from the scene, while other politicians inside Parliament were also evacuated by armed police.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said they were not aware of any New Zealanders being injured in the attacks.

Kiwis in London should follow the advice of local authorities and call home to let family know they're safe, the spokesman said.

A video circulating on YouTube shows people running for cover as gun shots rang out