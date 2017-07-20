Former junior Black Sox to play baseball in America

A former junior Black Sox player has switched from softball to baseball to seek a lucrative career in the sport.

The change came for Jarome McKenzie after he represented New Zealand at the junior men’s softball world championships last year.

Moving to baseball has given immediate results for McKenzie after he received a scholarship to play for a junior college in the United States of America

Kawe Kōrero Reporters spoke to Jarome McKenzie and his mother when he touched down in New Zealand today, after playing baseball in Colorado.

He says, “That’s the pinnacle of the sport, you know going over to get a professional contract.”

McKenzie has just finished playing Summer baseball in Colorado and he is now fundraising $15,000 to pay for his travel and accommodation while he studies in the state of Iowa.

“At the moment my goal is to go to my junior college, which is two years. And from that play well enough to gain a scholarship to a D1 (Division 1) University, and that’ll be an extra two years.”

“From there is where most players get drafted and signed.”

If you would like to support Jarome in his fundraising, you can find the details on the Give A Little website.