It is our rangatahi who will keep the memories of the past alive, paying respects to those who fought for us during the world's wars.

That's why it was a special occasion when Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparāoa students visited a kura in the Italian town of Faenza, creating an enduring bond with their peers.

Native Affairs was invited along to capture the students and their whānau retracing the footsteps of their ancestors.