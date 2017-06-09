Flu research shows Māori, Pasifika most at risk

New research from the University of Otago, Wellington, shows that influenza kills about 500 New Zealanders each year, and the risk of premature death is much higher for Māori, Pasifika, men, and those living in relative poverty.

“Our research shows that influenza is probably New Zealand’s biggest single infectious disease killer, accounting for about 1.8% of total deaths in NZ,” says Dr Khieu.

The study was based on a 15 year period (from 1994 to 2008) prior to the last influenza pandemic (2009-2010). This kind of modelling needs multiple years of data to produce good estimates of flu deaths, partly because the severity of the influenza season varies so much from year to year.

“Future work will update these estimates for the post-pandemic period, but we would expect the findings to be broadly similar,” says Dr Khieu.

The study showed that the inequalities in influenza deaths are striking:

In the key 65-79 year age group, Māori are 3.6 times more likely to die of influenza than those of European/other ethnicity. And Pacific People are 2.4 times more likely to die compared with European/others during a typical flu season.

Those living in the most deprived 20 per cent of neighbourhoods are almost twice (1.8 times) as likely to die of influenza compared with those living in the least deprived areas.

Men are also more vulnerable, with males aged 65-79 years almost two times (1.9 times) more likely to die of influenza than females.

“These results show that it is important to target flu vaccination and other interventions to the most vulnerable groups, in particular Māori and Pacific people and men aged 65-79 years and those living in the most deprived areas,” says study co-author Professor Michael Baker, from the University of Otago, Wellington.

“Having an annual influenza vaccination is still the best protection we have. It is also free of charge for everyone 65 years and over,” Professor Baker says.