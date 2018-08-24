Flights cancelled as hurricane nears Hawai'i

Airlines are beginning to cancel flights in Hawai'i as Hurricane Lane approaches the state, bringing with it heavy rain, surges and possible flash flooding.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the hurricane has been downgraded today from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm but emergency preparations are still underway with schools and businesses closed and the full force of the hurricane expected over the next 24 hours.

It'll also bring other life-threatening conditions, with damaging winds and dangerous surf with water levels possibly reaching two to four feet above normal.

Air New Zealand says it is continuing to monitor the situation surrounding Hurricane Lane, which may affect services in and out of Honolulu.

“While services are currently planned to operate as scheduled, customers are advised to consider travelling earlier or deferring travel to a later date,” an Air New Zealand spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The NWS says damaging tropical storm-force winds are expected across portions of the Big Island today, with dangerous hurricane force winds expected in some areas by tonight.

“Tornadoes and large waterspouts will be possible with Lane, mainly along and to the right of the track of the hurricane.”