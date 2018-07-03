Flaxmere College supreme winner at PM’s education excellence awards

Flaxmere College in Hastings has won the supreme award at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards in Wellington this evening. The school was recognised for accelerating Māori student progress through work with whānau and community.

The work of teachers and principals in our early childhood education services and primary and secondary schools was celebrated at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters announced the winners, including the Takiri Ko Te Ata Supreme Award Winner, at a ceremony held at Parliament this evening.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said, "We know that cultural competency is important if we want to raise Māori achievement. The Supreme Award winner, Flaxmere College focused on accelerating Māori student progress by working with their whānau and community."

“They used student and whānau voice to develop a curriculum that works for their tamariki and rangatahi, and implemented deliberate leadership strategies to make a difference, including hiring Māori and Pasifika support staff to connect with students."

Other winners included: Toru Fetū Kindergarten, Porirua (Excellence in Engaging); St Paul’s Collegiate School, Hamilton (Excellence in Leading); Rotorua Girls’ High School, Rotorua (Excellence in Governing); and William Colenso College, Napier (The 2018 Focus Prize);

Each finalist was awarded $3,000, the winners in each category $20,000, and the supreme winner an additional $30,000.