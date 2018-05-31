First of One Billion Trees programme planted

All it took was three pine trees and two mānuka to honour the newly-signed agreement- The Pukeatua Bilateral Accord.

However, the Minister of Regional Economic Development is taking measures to minimise logging exports nationwide, specifically to China.

"Now, they are not willing to sell our logging so freely overseas. They've turned to keep a larger proportion here in New Zealand," says Minister for Regional Economic Development and Forestry, Shane Jones.

Not only planting trees, but sowing seeds of faith - the government is signalling their intent to work hand-in-hand with iwi.

The Pukeatua Bilateral Accord signals the government's intent to grow forestry in Northland.

"There is a vast logging export trade. We do not want this to continue. There needs to be work made, the logging should be milled here at home to provide employment oppurtunities here," says Pita Tipene, chairman of Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust.

Larger forestry companies in the industry, however, will be the biggest loser- with exports set to drop. However, Jones is intent on providing opportunities for those at home.

"I told the large companies that if they wanted my support, they needed to organise strategy that would leave a large percentage of logs in New Zealand," says Jones.

Jones today also met with Chinese government officials and the China Forestry Group NZ (CFGNZ) at Waipapa to ink a new supply agreement that would do exactly that.

Both partnerships today bringing millions to local economy.

"If you count the money spent here, it will be in the vicinity of $30 million to the region," adds Jones.

The chairman of the Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust says the initiative gives way for unison in planning economic measures forward that will see returns for shareholders and those relevant parties.

"We're happy the government have come to plant trees for the benefit of the people of Northland," says Tipene.