Massey University has appointed its very first Māori Director of Clinical Psychology Training. Simon Bennett is of Ngāti Whakaue, Patu Harakeke and Kāti Waewae descent.

Bennett says excessive emphasis on deficit models of mental well-being have been disadvantageous for Māori.

He believes there's been a marginalisation of mātauranga Māori from our health system. He wants health services to understand the important role that culture can play and for there to be more of a focus on Māori principles.