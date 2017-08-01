Finalists announced for 2017 Waiata Māori Music Awards

Māori Thrash Metal band Alien Weaponry is up for Best Video by a Māori artist award.

In celebration of Māori Music Month this August, The Waiata Māori Music Awards has announced the finalists for this year's event.

Now in its 10th year, the Waiata Māori Music Awards celebrate excellence in Māori music and also aim to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of this cultural taonga.

The awards event was established by the late composer and teacher Tama Huata ONZM (Ngāti Kahungungu), a renowned leader in and champion of the performing arts. Tama’s daughter Ellison now helms the awards.

She says, “The calibre of the finalists in our 10th anniversary year is a great testament to the quality and diversity of Māori composers, musicians and performers that we have in Aotearoa. The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori musical artists.”

Acclaimed singer/songwriters Rob Ruha, Maisey Rika, Tama Waipara and Taisha Tari are the official ambassadors of the Waiata Māori Music Awards and they will be joining the finalists as the winners are revealed at this year’s ceremony in Hastings on the evening of Friday September 15th.

The 2017 Waiata Māori Music Awards finalists are:



Best Māori Traditional Album:



Hikoikoi, Grove Roots

Auaha, Auaha

Tira, Maisey Rika





Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/RnB Album:



Me, My Selfie & Ice Pro, Taipari Waaka

A Place to Stand, Rei

4108sis, Rugged and Wylde

AvonTales, Melodownz





Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album:



Hikoikoi, Grove Roots

Dance Hall Vol 1, Israel Starr

Love not War, NLC





Best Māori Pop Album:



Guitar Party at Uncle’s Bach, Troy Kingi

Written in the Stars, Maaka Fiso

Tira, Maisey Rika





Best Māori Male Solo Artist:



Troy Kingi

Maaka Fiso

Teeks

Seth Haapu





Best Māori Female Solo Artist:



Toni Huata

Pianika Duncan

Maisey Rika





Best Song by a Māori Artist:



Written in the Stars, Maaka Fiso

Never Be Apart, Teeks

Te Kura, Grove Roots

Mohaka, Toni Huata

Taku Mana, Maisey Rika





Best Māori Songwriter:



Maaka Fiso

Teeks

Grove Roots

Toni Huata

Maisey Rika





Best Video by a Māori Artist:



Lost Soul, Valkyrie

Ru ana te Whenua, Alien Weaponry

New Take Over, Stan Walker

If Only, Teeks

Wairua, Maimoa