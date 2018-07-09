Final decider - will Thursday's nurses strike go ahead?

The country will soon find out whether or not nurses will go on strike on Thursday, following the results of a ballot that ended today.

Around 29,000 members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation, including nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, had until 5pm to vote on the latest pay offer from their district health board employers.

DHB spokesperson Helen Mason said, “The revised offer means more people will receive pay rises, there are increased commitments to addressing workforce issues and a firm undertaking to implement the outcome of the pay equity discussions with the NZNO.”

Last month the NZNO rejected the largest offer made by DHBs to nurses and midwives since their staff pay jolt 14 years ago under the last Labour-led government.

The half a billion dollar offer included pay rises of nine percent over the next 15 months, a one-off payment of $2,000 dollars and a two percent increase in staffing.

The outcome of the ballot is expected to be close.

If the latest offer is rejected a 24-hour strike on Thursday will proceed.