The New Zealand Union of Students' Associations (NZUSA) has hailed the Government’s decision to introduce an extra $50 a week for student allowances.

NZUSA says its great news for students because it’s the first boost in financial support in over a decade.

NZUSA's 2017 Income and Expenditure Report found that median student spending is currently $300.28 per week. Most of this spending went towards rising rent prices, followed by food and other living expenses.