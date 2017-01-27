Ex All Black weighs in on GM Free campaign

Ex-All Black captain Taine Randell has weighed in on the GM Free debate by adding his name and voice to an online campaign launched today.

He is joined by some of the biggest names in the GM-Free growers community from around the country who feature in an online video that highlights their concerns over the possible loss of their GM status.

The YouTube video is fronted by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana who calls on the Māori Party to stop the government from overruling local councils that protect their GM Free growing status.

Proposed changes to the Resource Management act would take away the decision-making rights of the regions under the clause 360D which would allow the Government to overrule decisions on whether their areas remain GM Free.

