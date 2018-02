New Zealand's Te Reo Māori heavy metal band Alien Weaponry have been signed to the European record label Napalm.

Napalm Records are known for their black metal and folk metal sound. Talent scout Sebastian Muench says, "The three teenagers are the youngest musicians to ever be signed to the label."

The band has plans to release an album in two months and are part of the European Festival Tour, which kicks off this July in Slovenia.