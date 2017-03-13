English Rugby team equal the world record for most consecutive victories

Rugby commentator Scotty Stevenson believes that the England Rugby team would give the All Blacks a run for their money if they were to play this weekend. This coming after the English Rugby team equalled the world record for most consecutive victories.

Winning 18 games in a row is a feat that not many All Blacks fans thought England could do

Scotty Stevenson says, “They are a very good side, and the one thing Eddie Jones has done, that I don't think he gets enough credit for, is create the depth, and depth is a hallmark of how the All Blacks play the game and how they've built their brand over the years, and England seem to be on the same track at the moment.”

The last time England were in New Zealand they were beaten 3-nill. If the game was in England, the score would be a lot closer.

Stevenson says, “If the All Blacks were to play England at Twickenham this weekend, I would think you would have to say England would be favourites. Eleven of their eighteen wins have come at home and they've turned Twickenham into a fortress over the last few years.”

Some may argue that England could well have beaten the All Blacks back in November when they (All Blacks) were defeated by Ireland.

Stevenson says, “I think what we've seen over the Six Nations is England are definitely deserved champions. They still have to pay Ireland, so there's a score to settle there. I think England could well have beaten the All Blacks on the same day, the same occasion and the same venue.”

New Zealand boast a superior record during their 18 wins which include a Rugby World Cup final. While the English managed to win 3-nil in Australia.

Stevenson says, “Well it's quite incredible when a team's achieved something like this, and now there's question marks over the fact they've won eighteen games. But of course, they haven't played the All Blacks which seems to be the major sticking point for people. I would say though the All Blacks never played England in their run of eighteen test victories, so perhaps the English could claim the same at the moment.”

With the British & Irish Lions set to tour this year, the All Blacks must wait until 2018 to play the England rugby team.