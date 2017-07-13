Emerging Māori talent among Silver Scroll finalists

Emerging talent sits alongside some of the most prominent names in New Zealand music in this year’s rich and varied list of the Top 20 songs vying for the coveted APRA Silver Scroll Award.
The 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Award Top 20 are:
If Only, written by Te Karehana Toi, performed by Teeks
Close Your Eyes, written by Bic Runga and Kody Nielson, performed by Bic Runga
Cold Steel, written and performed by Troy Kingi and Mara TK
Don’t Worry ‘Bout It, written by Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, performed by Kings
Sunday Best, written and performed by Seth Haapu
Rainbow, written by Louis Baker and Bradford Ellis, performed by Louis Baker
Urutaa written by Lewis de Jong, Henry de Jong, Ethan Trembath, performed by Alien Weaponry
Green Light, written by Ella Yelich-O’Connor, Jack Antonoff, and Joel Little, performed by Lorde
Hate Somebody written by Nick Johnston, Philip Hadfield, Brent Harris, performed by Cut Off Your Hands
Horizon, written by Hannah Topp, performed by Aldous Harding
Hundred Waters, written by Grayson Gilmour and Cory Champion, performed by Grayson Gilmour
I Know Not Where I Stand, written and performed by Shayne P Carter
Liability, written by Ella Yelich-O’Connor and Jack Antonoff, performed by Lorde
Life of the Party, written by Chelsea Jade Metcalf and Leroy James Clampitt, performed by Chelsea Jade
Little Did She Know, written by INF aka Amon McGoram, SPYCC aka Daniel Latu, and SmokeyGotBeatz aka Isaiah Libeau, performed by SWIDT
Lucky Girl, written by Amelia Murray and Gareth Thomas, performed by Fazerdaze
O Heathcote, written by James Milne, performed by Lawrence Arabia
One and Only, written by Brooke Singer, performed by French For Rabbits
Richard, written and performed by Nadia Reid
Sober, written and performed by Lydia Cole
This Top 20 list was chosen from over 200 entries by a jury of 11 fellow songwriters, who have each made wonderful contributions to NZ song writing themselves.
Widely considered the most prestigious accolade in New Zealand music, the APRA Silver Scroll Award recognises outstanding achievement in the craft of song writing, and the responsibility now falls to APRA’s almost 10,000 New Zealand members to choose the best song of 2017.
All members are now invited to vote for the top five songs from this list of 20.
The APRA Silver Scroll Award will be presented at Dunedin Town Hall in Dunedin on Thursday 28th September.
The other awards presented on the night are:
● APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo
● SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition
● APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award
● APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award
As a part of the celebrations APRA will also be inducting a songwriter into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.