Eight arrested in Fiji-linked Head Hunters drug bust

Eight people have been arrested following an ongoing methamphetamine operation linked to the Head Hunters Motorcycle gang.

Police launched Operation Boeing in late 2016 and focused on a patched member of the Head Hunters West Chapter who was allegedly involved in importing Actifed from Fiji and overseeing a range of people involved in manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine through our communities.

Actifed contains pseudoephedrine which is used to manufacture meth.

The drugs were allegedly smuggled into the country on board a container vessel by a member of the crew.

On 10 December, the crew member, along with the patched Head Hunter were arrested in Auckland allegedly in the possession of four kilograms of Actifed.

This morning, five addresses were raided across Auckland and a further six people were arrested.

Police say they cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman of the National Organised Crime Group says, “The Head Hunters have absolutely no care or regard for the harm they inflict on families and whanau by manufacturing and supplying methamphetamine.”

New Zealand Police have also reached out a hand to those suffering the effects of methamphetamine addiction.

“We are focused on trying to assist users by putting them in touch with local support services,” says Newman, “The Drug Alcohol Helpline (0800 787 797 or alcoholdrughelp.org.nz) is a great place to seek information and support to begin removing yourself from the harm caused by these types of drugs.”

Those arrested have been charged with the following:

• A 62 year old man charged with money laundering x 2 and participates in an Organised Criminal Group

• A 35 year old man will be charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and participates in an Organised Criminal Group

• A 26 year old woman will be charged with conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and participates in an Organised Criminal Group

• A 39 year old man will be charged with supplying methamphetamine and participates in an Organised Criminal Group

• A 41 year old woman charged with supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, offering to supply methamphetamine and participates in an Organised Criminal Group

• 37 year old man who will be charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, possession of pseudoephedrine for supply and participates in an organised criminal group.

From 10 December 2017

• A 40 year old man charged with importing pseudoephedrine and possession of pseudoephedrine for supply

• A 28 year old man charged with importing pseudoephedrine and possession of pseudoephedrine for supply

They are all due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.