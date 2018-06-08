Eat my Lunch, Amigo Bars team up to feed kids

Eat my Lunch, the organisation helping to feed thousands of children in the North Island, is teaming up with Amigo Bars to feed the estimated 25,000 kids that are going to school every day without lunch.

Amigo Bars are the brainchild of Sir Ray Avery who is also on a mission to ensure no kliwi kid goes to school hungry.

Eat My Lunch, which turns three today, has given over 810,000 healthy lunches to children in 78 low-decile schools in Auckland, Hamilton, and Wellington.

They currently feed 2,600 kids every school day and will deliver their millionth lunch in September.

