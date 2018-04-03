Easter road toll tripled

The Easter holiday road toll has ended with a total of six deaths, three times as much as last year's toll.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Sandra Venables says, "We've had another tragic weekend on our roads. There have been six deaths from four crashes this weekend, along with a number of people seriously injured in other crashes."

Two children were killed in a crash between two cars and two truck-trailer units on the Desert Road on Friday. The parents of the two children are in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

On Saturday a person died in Rotorua following a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Two more people were killed overnight in a head-on smash on State Highway 10, near Kerikeri.

Venables says, "Decisions you make in your car, your truck, or on your bike impact on everyone. Even good drivers can make mistakes, so stay focused on getting to your destination safely."

NZ Transport Agency Director of Safety and Environment Harry Wilson says the deaths and injuries sustained in crashes over the weekend will affect families and communities for many years to come.

“Every death and serious injury on our roads is a tragedy. These people are not numbers, and we should never lose sight of the real human loss and grieving behind the figures.

The Easter Road Toll officially ended at 6am this morning.