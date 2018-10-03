Earlier education for earlier periods

University of Otago researchers say education about periods needs to be delivered to girls during primary school instead of high school.

The call comes after studies have shown that New Zealand girls are experiencing their first periods at a younger age.

Dr Sarah Donovan from the University of Otago, Wellington, says, "Previously we have not had formal data about what age NZ girls get their periods, and have had to extrapolate from small local studies and/or international data."

However, there are now New Zealand findings which are providing much-needed guidance.

"Our analysis of the data shows that the average age of first period is roughly 13.2 years," Donovan says.

"However, while it is often assumed that girls usually get their periods at high school, the new findings confirm that this is not the case for nearly 50 percent of New Zealand girls."

Researchers say the earlier onset of periods could be due to the impact of environmental toxins or an increase in the body mass index of young girls.

Donovan says the studies make it clear that education about periods needs to support younger girls.

"Most significantly, these new data about age at first menstruation per school year indicate that we need to target health education, resources and support to an even younger age group in order for NZ girls to be prepared to manage their periods without disruption to their schooling and without embarrassment."

The researchers say education and resources such as sanitary bins and pads need to be provided at primary schools to help girls feel more prepared.