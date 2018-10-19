Drive safe this Labour weekend

The New Zealand Transport Agency and Police are urging travelers to take extra care on the roads this Labour weekend.

National Manager Road Policing, Steve Greally is urging drivers to share the road as if they were sharing it with the rest of their family.

“Drivers can keep themselves and others safe by paying attention to their driving and surroundings, driving to the conditions, never driving impaired, and always wearing their seat belt."

Distracted drivers, drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol, drivers that speed and people not wearing seat belts are the four common reasons that contribute to death and serious injuries on the roads.

Greally says, “Everyone who uses our roads has a responsibility to ensure that safety is their first priority."

He says if everyone works together it can make a huge difference to the death toll on New Zealand roads.

“If you’re taking a long trip, plan your journey to include regular rest breaks at least every two hours and where possible share the driving,”