Dr Lance O’Sullivan to present at New York UN indigenous forum

Dr Lance O'Sullivan is set to travel to New York next month to present at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

He'll lead a delegation from the Moko Foundation and intends to present digital health models for indigenous peoples.

“Timely access to health services for vulnerable populations is a global issue. Our work in this area in Aotearoa New Zealand has, without doubt, made a difference,” he says.

Last year the foundation created an app, iMoko, which enables the remote diagnosis of non-serious conditions, such as skin infections, dental infections, strep throat infections, and other health problems.

“We want to advocate now for innovative health approaches for indigenous peoples and other populations globally.”

He says approaches, like remote diagnosis, have relevance to many sustainable development goals such as good health and well-being, reduced inequalities and industry infrastructure “potentially helping us reach those goals faster”.

Dr O’Sullivan’s attendance will also highlight the need for indigenous voices to be at the centre of discussions on sustainable development goals.