Kawerau man Kelly McNaught is quickly becoming a household name after body doubling for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

A descendant of Ngāti Porou and Ngā Rauru, McNaught joined Kawe Kōrero Reporters to talk about his journey to Hollywood and working along-side Dwayne Johnson.

The 44-year-old says, “Long story short, I’m a chef by trade and I was cooking food. Took food to a table. Somebody asked to take a photo which I thought was a bit off.

“And it got sent to a casting agent. Got a Facebook message to come for an audition.”

The audition was to be Dwayne Johnson’s body double in the San Andraes movie.

McNaught was chosen out of 30,000 hopefuls.

He says Johnson is such a professional to work with and taught him how to have a good work ethic.

He also worked alongside Johnny Depp in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

McNaught spent 20 years as a personal trainer and nutritionist so being physically strong and healthy is a big focus for him.

He also runs KAHA Callisthenics which is a training programme that focuses on using your own body mass to create muscle.