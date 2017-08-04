DJ Spell newly crowned DMC Online DJ Champion

Many may assume being a DJ is only about playing music.

But according to the newly crowned DMC Online DJ Champion, it requires years of training and individual flair.

DJ Spell is the first Māori DJ to receive a world title.

But judging the current DJ talent in New Zealand, he says he won't be the last.

DJ Spell says, “I’m friends with a lot of the heroes I grew up watching now so it’s cool, it’s pretty buzzy.”

The DMC World DJ Championship is the most prestigious DJ competition in the world. DJ Spell took out the online section of the competition by 204 points.

He says, “There’s definitely a beginning a middle and an end when you're piecing a routine together. You need to take them up and you know like hit them with the climax and then maybe bring them down a little bit and then take them back up.”

DJ Spell will now head to London in October to compete in the DMC World Championships against some of the biggest DJs in the world.

“Getting that world title means a lot because there are only a handful of guys that have that title and when you do get that title you're kind of setup for the rest of your life as a DJ,” says DJ Spell.

He says he will be locked up in his room for the next eight weeks practising for the competition.