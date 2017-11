Disney's Moana has won an American Music Award overnight.

The film took out the Top Soundtrack category up against the Trolls soundtrack and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.

The producers of the winning soundtrack include Lin-Manuel Miranda. Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina. Opetaia Foa'i was recently celebrated for his International Achievement at the 20=17 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.