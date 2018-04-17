DIGMYIDEA enters third year of inspiring Māori innovators

From today, the DIGMYIDEA Māori Innovation Challenge has opened with the competition for 2018 calling on budding Māori digital entrepreneurs to forward their ideas.

Now in its third year, DIGMYIDEA continues to inspire more Māori to engage in the digital economy by helping emerging Māori innovators turn their creative ideas into reality.

Entries range from app designs to web programmes or even digital extensions of a more traditional business.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) General Manager Business, Innovation and Skills Pam Ford says, "The competition aims to stimulate the interest and involvement of Māori within New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem, which is a unique point of difference both at home and on the world stage, and an important part of building the technology sector."

DIGMYIDEA 2015 winner of the 15 to 18 year age category, Josh Arnold (Ngāpuhi) is now studying at the University of California, Davis. He says DIGMYIDEA introduced him to the business world and helped him create a vision for his future, as well as motivating him to work harder at school.

Submissions for DIGMYIDEA entries close on May 27.