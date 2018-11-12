The digital future of education

Students from decile 1-3 schools across the country are delving into the future world of technology as part of a new programme to heighten digital fluency.

The Raranga Matahiko programme is being run at museums in Waitangi, Auckland, Wellington and Hawkes Bay in a bid to get children ready for the Ministry of Education’s new digital technologies curriculum in 2020.

Creator Tara Fagan says Raranga Matahiko exposes both teachers and students to technology that can transform classroom learning.

She says it will take technology-based education from simply replicating book work to a whole new creative level.

The range of free apps enable the students to do anything from 3D stop motion, coding games, robotics, creating 3D carvings and green screen presentations.

MTG Hawkes Bay Digital Educator Natasha Hanara says the programme has opened the world to many of the students who walk through the museum’s doors and it gives her hope that students will be active creators in the new technological world.

“They walk in and recognise they are important, their stories and their knowledge are valuable and this is another way they can express themselves in new and innovative ways.”