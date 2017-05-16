Decision made to seek to re-try Malcolm Rewa for Susan Burdett's murder

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has just released an announcement that the Solicitor-General has agreed to make an application to the High Court to re-try Malcolm Rewa for the murder of Susan Burdett.

In 1998, Rewa was tried twice for the murder of Ms Burdett, in both trials the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

After the second trial the Solicitor-General stayed further prosecution of Mr Rewa.

After Teina Pora’s conviction for the murder of Ms Burdett was quashed, the decision to stay the prosecution of Rewa was reviewed at Police request.

Commissioner Bush says, "I can confirm that the Solicitor-General has agreed to make an application to the High Court to re-try Mr Rewa. The family of Ms Burdett have been advised of this development. Mr Rewa has also been advised."



Under the oversight of Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch, a team of senior and experienced homicide detectives have commenced preparation work on the file.

If a third trial is granted, Detective Superintendent Lynch will work with the Manukau Crown Solicitor to make the application in the High Court and manage the case.

Teina Pora was jailed for 22 years after being convicted for the 1992 rape and murder of Susan Burdett.

In 1994, new DNA evidence linked the attack on Susan Burdett to serial rapist Malcolm Rewa. In 1998, Rewa was found guilty of her rape but in 2000, a retrial found Pora guilty again.

In March 2015, the Privy Council quashed Pora's convictions, and in 2016, the Crown paid out $2 million as compensation for his wrongful conviction, the largest ever payout by the Crown.