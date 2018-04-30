Deadline looms for child abuse inquiry

New Zealanders have until midnight to make submissions as the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in State Care gets underway.

The public can submit on the draft Terms of Reference for the inquiry which covers physical, sexual and emotional child abuse and neglect with a key focus being the impact for Māori.

The abuse of many children under state care is an issue that spans several decades and Te Kāea recently reported that more than 100,000 children were put into state institutions between the 1950s and 1990s.

Chair of the Royal Commission, Sir Anand Satyanand says he's pleased with the number and quality of submissions already received from individuals and groups.

"I have also met with a number of submitters who have told me that the inquiry needs to focus on the ongoing care and well-being of survivors and help support them through the process".

Our reporter Talisa Kupenga will have more on this tonight on Te Kāea.