The day I met Princess Diana

By Renee Kahukura-Iosefa, Te Kāea

Susan Tāne will never forget the day she met Princess Diana back in 1983 during her and Prince Charles' tour of Aotearoa. 

“She was very softly spoken, and she was also engaging as well.  She was interested in what we had to say I found her to be very nice and down-to-earth lady," says Tāne.

Today marks 20 years since Princess Diana's death. 

Tāne shared her reflections on her meeting with the icon with the children at Te Puna Kakano Puna Reo in Wellington. 

While there, she read from her book titled The Day I Met a Princess, published after Princess Diana's passing.

The children's book details Tāne's experience of meeting Princess Diana.

She says, “She was really tall and really beautiful.  She really wanted to know about us she listen she was special and she made us feel special too.”

At the time Tāne was a student prefect at Queen Victoria College who was given the opportunity to meet and perform for Princess Diana and Prince Charles.   

“It was an awesome experience.  It has been ingrained in my mind for over 30 years," says Tāne, "When I see Diana's children and her mokopuna, it just all comes back to me.  

"She will never be forgotten it’s something that will be passed down through my whanau.”

