Davis to host hui to rejuvenate Crown-Māori relations

Crown/Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis will be holding hui across the country as part of rejuvenating the relationship between the Government and Māori.

Hui will include improving the way government departments respond to Māori issues, ensuring Treaty settlement obligations are honoured and finding new and different opportunities for more active partnership between the Crown and Māori.

The first public hui will be held in Kaitaia in early April.

