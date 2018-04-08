Davidson new Green Party Co-Leader

Green Party back-bencher Marama Davidson has won the female Co-Leadership race with 110 votes compared with Minister Julie-Anne Genter’s 34. The victory was made sweeter for her family with the announcement falling on the same day as her father’s birthday.

Marama Davidson is taking centre stage.

"It is the greatest honour of my life to have been elected as the Co-Leader of The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Green Party Leader James Shaw says "I am delighted finally after 8 months to be joined by Marama in the co-leadership in the Green Party."

Davidson says she wants to win back votes lost to the Labour Party at Election 2017 and ensure her party does not lose support because it is part of a coalition.

"We are clear that we are the most progressive party. Our policy and our visions have long upheld that and we will need to be reaching into the communities so that our presence and our message can solidify what we've always stood for."

The election was a suprise for Davidson's proud father, whose birthday was made sweeter by the news.

"Given the announcement we've just had I also got for your birthday a whole new level of fatherly anxiety…"It's not like he doesn't remind us days ahead every year that his birthday is coming up."

Father Rawiri Paratene says "I'm suprised Marama remembered. It is not a bad birthday present."

One of the key issues she will spearhead is the establishment of the Kermadec Sanctuary which she says Māori want despite opposition by Māori fishing body Te Ohu Kaimoana. With contentious issues like these Davidson is stating her role in the deep end.

Both leaders say a portfolio reshuffle could be on the cards but this will not extend to Ministerial roles.