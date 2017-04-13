Dan Lee welcomed home after walking length of NZ

It took five months and one day but Dan Lee did it, he has walked the entire length of New Zealand from the Cape to the Bluff, to raise money for the Hawkes Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust.

He was welcomed home today by a haka from school children, family, friends and the workers from the helicopter trust and DHB after walking 3000km.

"I've really blown away with my welcoming, it's all a surprise to me, so I'm really feeling stoked about it all," says Lee.

He raised $17,000 for the charity which saved his life 17 years ago when he was run over by a tractor when he was just six years old.

So it is his way of paying it back, but his fundraising efforts didn't stop there, he also got his head full of dreads cut off and sold for $200 a pop "it feels really good" he says of having his dreads shaved off.

Though the beautiful scenery of New Zealand was a highlight for him, he said it was the kindness of New Zealanders that also really stood.

"In total, about 14 strangers welcomed me into their home just on the side of the street and gave me a bed and a shower and got to use the toilet and have a wash and fed me."

The helicopter trust does around 325 missions a year and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The money raised will go towards their rescue missions and will also help create an outdoor relaxation area for the children's' ward at the Hastings Hospital.